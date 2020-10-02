UrduPoint.com
US Senator Mike Lee Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus After Visiting White House

Fri 02nd October 2020

US Senator Mike Lee Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus After Visiting White House

US Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a statement on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting the White House several days ago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Republican Senator Mike Lee said in a statement on Friday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after visiting the White House several days ago.

"Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies," Lee said in the statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday's test came back positive."

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

