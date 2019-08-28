UrduPoint.com
US Senator Mike Lee Set To Visit Russia - Reports

US Senator Mike Lee Set to Visit Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US Senator Mike Lee will visit Russia after two of his colleagues claimed that they were denied visas to travel to the country, US media reported on Tuesday.

Lee has not being denied a visa and is expected to visit Russia, CNN reported citing the senator's spokesperson.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Senator Chris Murphy said the Russian authorities denied him a visa to enter Russia as a member of a bipartisan congressional delegation visiting the country.

US Senator Ron Johnson said a day earlier that the Russian government denied him a visa. However, the Russian Embassy in the United States said Johnson had not applied for a visa.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry told Sputnik Johnson has long been aware that he has been placed on a "stop list" created in response to the United States' travel ban list of Russian citizens.

While Johnson claimed that he hoped to set the stage for improving relations with Russia, he has been spearheading several bills in Congress targeting the country for retaliation for its alleged aggression in Ukraine.

Johnson has also pushed for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is set to carry Russian gas to Europe.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied charges of aggression in Ukraine and have expressed the belief that the Nord Stream-2 pipeline will soon be finished.

