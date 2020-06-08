UrduPoint.com
US Senator Mitt Romney Joins March Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement In DC - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Sunday joined a march in Washington, DC, to express support for Black Lives Matter movement, media reported.

According to CNN, Romney marched with protesters along Pennsylvania Avenue and after that posted a picture of himself participating in the rally on his Instagram account.

A wave of protests against police brutality has been sweeping the US since late May after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

The African American man died on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. Chauvin was charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while other three officers involved in the incident were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The incident also triggered mass demonstrations in a number of countries across the world with some of them turning violent and leading to clashes with law enforcement officers.

