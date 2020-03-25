US Senator Mitt Romney Tests Negative for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US Senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney said he had tested negative for the coronavirus but would nevertheless complete his two week period of self-imposed isolation.

"Thankfully I've tested negative for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period," Romney said in a tweet Tuesday.

At least three US lawmakers have tested positive for the virus within the past couple weeks.

The US now has more than 52,000 confirmed COVID_19 cases with 677 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.