(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The work of the Arctic Council must not be interrupted by Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Senator for Alaska Lisa Murkowski said on Wednesday.

"It is so important that the good work that the Arctic Council has done, that we don't see that slip back. You cannot put the Arctic on pause because of a war in Ukraine," Murkowski said during an interview with the Wilson Center.

However, work on the council will be "a little rocky" moving forward, Murkowksi added.

Countries cannot simply resume cooperation with Russia on the council in light of the conflict in Ukraine, Murkowski said.

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet during the event also said that Russia is an important Arctic nation, but the conflict in Ukraine makes cooperation with Moscow in the region virtually impossible for the foreseeable future.