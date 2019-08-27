UrduPoint.com
US Senator Murphy Becomes Second Congress Member To Claim Russia Denied Him Visa

US Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday became the second lawmaker to accuse Russia of denying him a visa to enter the country as part of an upcoming bipartisan delegation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday became the second lawmaker to accuse Russia of denying him a visa to enter the country as part of an upcoming bipartisan delegation.

On Monday, US Senator Ron Johnson said the Russian government denied him a visa to enter the country. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Johnson is on a "stop list" in response to Washington's move to include Russians in a similar travel ban list, and he has long been aware of this.

"While I've been a tough critic of the Kremlin, I also believe it's important to maintain dialogue especially during moments of tension," Murphy said.

"Unfortunately, the Russian government is further isolating their country by blocking our visit and several others in recent months."

Murphy said that following the recent collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, this potentially could be a perilous moment for the bilateral relationship between Washington and Moscow.

The Russian Embassy in the United States said earlier in the day that Johnson had not applied for a visa.

