US Senator Murphy Says Trump Admiration Has No Plans to Brief Biden Team on Vaccines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US Senator Chris Murphy on Thursday said President Donald Trump's administration has no plans to brief the team of projected President-elect Joe Biden on COVID-19 vaccines.

"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team. They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so," Murphy stated."

Murphy called such decision "potentially catastrophic."

"First, there needs to be an integration between Trump's team and Biden's team to assure a clean hand-off of a complicated distribution plan," the Senator stressed. "Second, Biden will likely want to improve the plan, but he can't do that effectively if he isn't read into ahead of time.

"

Biden in a press conference on Monday urged President Donald Trump to start coordinating plans for nationwide coronavirus vaccination and warned that more people may die unless Trump stops obstructing the transition of power process.

Trump has said that as part of his Operation Warp Speed, he has made all necessary preparations for the US military to start distributing millions of vaccine doses across the United States as soon as the vaccine is ready.

Every us media outlet has projected Biden the winner of the November 13 election but Trump has continued to file legal challenges claiming voting irregularities, all of which have been unsuccessful to date.