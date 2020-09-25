US Senator Paul Accuses Black Lives Matter Movement of 'Funding Terrorists'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US Senator Rand Paul on Thursday said the Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been funding terrorists to go from city to city across the United States and American corporate donors should realize this.

"Corporate America is giving millions of Dollars to something they perceive as an anti-racist group. In reality, it is a group that is funding terror. And funding terrorists to go from city to city," Rand said at a Senate homeland security hearing. "Look at their exchanges online and social media. They are saying their goal is to terrorize public officials... Their goal is terrorism.

They're admitting it."

Rand also said he hopes the officers shot in Louisville last night recover quickly. Social unrest erupted in Louisville on Wednesday after the state attorney general announced that no criminal charges will be filed against the police officers involved in the death of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

FBI Director Christopher Wray during the same hearing said one of the most dangerous threats to domestic security was the targeting of law enforcement officers by anarchists. Earlier this month, Wray said right-wing white supremacists are the biggest threat to US security.