US Senator Paul Says His Case Reveals Need to Test People for COVID-19 Without Symptoms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) US Senator Rand Paul said on Monday that he would never have been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had he followed existing guidelines because he had no symptoms and would have continued spreading the disease to others.

On Sunday, Paul announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the first member of the Senate to do so. Two members of the House of Representatives have also tested positive.

"Given that my wife and I had traveled extensively during the weeks prior to COVID-19 social distancing practices, and that I am at a higher risk for serious complications from the virus due to having part of my lung removed seven months ago, I took a COVID-19 test when I arrived in [Washington]DC last Monday. I felt that it was highly unlikely that I was positive since I have had no symptoms of the illness, nor have I had contact with anyone who has either tested positive for the virus or been sick," Paul said in a press release on Monday.

Paul, who was a practicing physician prior to entering politics, issued the release after being vilified on social media by critics suggesting he violated the Hippocratic oath taken by all doctors and others charging that his license to practice medicine should be revoked.

"I believe we need more testing immediately, even among those without symptoms. The nature of COVID-19 put me - and us all - in a Catch-22 situation. I didn't fit the criteria for testing or quarantine. I had no symptoms and no specific encounter with a COVID-19 positive person," Paul said.

Paul noted that he had traveled extensively in the United States during the early days of the epidemic, as had most lawmakers, and also had part of a lung removed after being beaten by a neighbor - causing him to demand a test.

"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," Paul said. "It was my extra precaution, out of concern for my damaged lung, that led me to get tested."

To his critics, Paul suggested that the nation would be better off with less finger pointing and more testing.