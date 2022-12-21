UrduPoint.com

US Senator Paul Says More Concerned By Omnibus Debt Than Ukraine Defense Funding

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US Senator Rand Paul said he is more worried about the impact the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill will have on the national debt than the excessive funding it would provide to the Ukrainian military.

"The clamor is to vote, vote now," Paul said during a press conference on Tuesday. "Are we at risk for being invaded by a foreign power if we don't put $45 billion into the military (of Ukraine) or are we more at risk by adding to a $31 trillion debt? I think the greatest risk to our national security is our debt."

Paul brought a printed copy of the 4,155-page omnibus bill to the press conference, saying the text is too long relative to the amount of time lawmakers have to consider the legislation.

The bill provides $45 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine - approximately $7 billion more than requested by the Biden administration - and $858 in defense funding overall.

Paul said he will demand two amendments, one to make the legislation in compliance with budgetary rules on offsetting spending and another to require a two-thirds vote to evade budgetary rules instead of a 60-vote requirement.

Paul and fellow Republican Senators Mike Braun, Ron Johnson, Mike Lee and Rick Scott gathered to hold the press conference to express their opposition to the way the legislation was formulated and introduced with an artificial deadline.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expects Congress to pass the omnibus bill before the Friday government shutdown deadline. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell likewise spoke in favor of the bill, praising the increase in defense spending.

US House Republicans, including chamber leader Kevin McCarthy, have expressed opposition to the omnibus bill and threatened to thwart the legislative efforts of any members who vote in favor when they take control of the lower chamber of Congress next year.

