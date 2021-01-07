US Senator Paul Says No More Objections Expected in Election Results Certification Count

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Senator Rand Paul said the ceremonial count of presidential electoral votes to formally certify former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect will be compressed into one vote and is expected to go forward without further dissention.

Ahead of the proceedings earlier on Wednesday, which were suspended following an incursion into the Capitol Building by pro-Trump supporters, more than a dozen Republican Senators plus colleagues in the House indicated that they would object to the congressional vote count, backing President Donald Trump's charge that electoral fraud prevented his re-election.

"I think the vote has been condensed to one vote, I don't think [the objectors will] appeal all of the states, I think the events of the day have chastened them somewhat," Paul said in an interview with Fox news.

Biden bested Trump by a 306-232 margin, according to results submitted by states.