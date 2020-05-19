UrduPoint.com
US Senator Portman Says Will Introduce Bill To Safeguard Intellectual Property From China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Senator Rob Portman said on Monday that he will soon introduce a legislation to protect American research and intellectual property from what he described are attempts at theft by China.

"We cannot stand idly by as China steals our cutting edge research and intellectual property. This is unacceptable," Portman said via Twitter. "I will be introducing legislation soon to safeguard our innovation and research enterprise."

Last week, the FBI announced that would investigate the targeting by China of US organizations conducting novel coronavirus-related research.

The FBI said it noticed cyber actors trying to find and illegally obtain important intellectual property and public health data concerning testing of the novel coronavirus and treatment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including vaccines.

China expressed extreme discontent and a strong protest against the US allegations. China's Foreign Ministry said the country is the world's leader in coronavirus research and therefore has even more reasons to worry about information theft.

