US Senator Praises Pentagon Watchdog For Reopening Probe Into Contracting Firm - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US Senator Chuck Grassley in a statement praised the Department of Defense's inspector general for reopening an investigation into contracting firm TransDigm Group, Inc. after fraud and abuse was detected.

"I'm glad to see the DoDIG is re-opening its investigation into this company to root out any additional waste, fraud and abuse that squanders taxpayer Dollars and shortchanges our men and women in uniform," Grassley said on Monday.

The inspector general discovered that the contracting firm overcharged the Defense Department by $16.1 million on a total of $29.7 million in contracts, Grassley said.

The inspector general review 47 parts the Defense Department purchased from TransDigm on 113 contracts between January 2015 and January 2017, he noted.

