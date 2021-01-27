UrduPoint.com
US Senator Presiding Over Trump Impeachment Trial Taken To Hospital - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 AM

US Senator Presiding Over Trump Impeachment Trial Taken to Hospital - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US Senator Patrick Leahy, who is assigned to oversee former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, has been taken to the hospital after he became ill, his spokesperson David Carle said in a statement.

"This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well," Carle said in the statement on Tuesday.

"He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician. Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated."

On Tuesday afternoon, Leahy was in the Senate chamber to be sworn in as the presiding officer of the Trump impeachment trial.

The impeachment trial arguments are set to begin February 9.

More Stories From World

