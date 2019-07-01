UrduPoint.com
US Senator Probes Tens Of Millions In American Foreign Aid To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:36 PM

The Trump administration must explain why the US government is spending more than $30 million on foreign aid to China, Senator Rick Scott said in a letter on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Trump administration must explain why the US government is spending more than $30 million on foreign aid to China, Senator Rick Scott said in a letter on Monday.

"China is clearly our enemy, and I was horrified to recently learn that the Federal government spends more than $32.

5 million per year for foreign aid in China, a country wealthy enough not to need support from US taxpayers," Scott told the White House budget office.

Scott asked the White House to send an explanation within 30 days as to why the United States is "propping up" a country that continues to threaten US security.

The senator also claimed China has stolen American intellectual property, built its military to reach parity with the United States and backs countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

