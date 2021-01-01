US Senator Purdue in Quarantine as Key Run-off Vote Approaches Tuesday - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US Senator David Perdue is in quarantine after coming in close contact with an individual infected with COVID-19, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the campaign said in the statement. "Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine.

"

Perdue, a Republican from the state of Georgia, will now be forced to cancel his re-election campaign events ahead of the crucial Senate runoff vote on Tuesday.

Georgia's two Senate runoff races, which pit Perdue and Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats will need to win both of the Senate seats to hold a 50-50 majority, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes in the chamber.