UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Purdue In Quarantine As Key Run-off Vote Approaches Tuesday - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:10 AM

US Senator Purdue in Quarantine as Key Run-off Vote Approaches Tuesday - Statement

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) US Senator David Perdue is in quarantine after coming in close contact with an individual infected with COVID-19, his campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

"This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19," the campaign said in the statement. "Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine.

"

Perdue, a Republican from the state of Georgia, will now be forced to cancel his re-election campaign events ahead of the crucial Senate runoff vote on Tuesday.

Georgia's two Senate runoff races, which pit Perdue and Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats will need to win both of the Senate seats to hold a 50-50 majority, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes in the chamber.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Doctor Wife David Georgia Chamber Democrats From

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

3 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

2 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

3 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.