US Senator Pushes Bill to Harden Military Sites in Indo-Pacific Amid China-Taiwan Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) A new bill introduced in the Senate calls on the Pentagon to strengthen US facilities in the Indo-Pacific to deter potential Chinese attacks amid growing tensions over Taiwan, Senator Marco Rubio's office announced on Thursday.

"US Senator Marco Rubio introduced the Deterring Chinese Preemptive Strikes Act, to direct the US Department of Defense to harden US facilities in the Indo-Pacific to help further deter a preemptive strike against US forces and assets in the region by China ahead of an invasion of Taiwan," the senator's office said in a press release.

If passed, the bill would require the Defense Department to identify aircraft shelters in the region in need of structural and defense improvements and subsequently provide a plan to Congress for conducting necessary upgrades to those shelters.

"Hope is not a strategy. We need to proactively protect our military facilities worldwide. Hardening our assets in the Indo-Pacific is a commonsense way to protect our interests and deter hostile actions aimed at the US or our allies," Rubio is quoted as saying in the release.

On Wednesday, Defense news reported that US Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Samuel Paparo will hold a closed-door briefing with the House China Committee about potential Chinese military action in Taiwan.

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan. Beijing says it strives for a peaceful resolution to reunite with the breakaway province, but will not renounce the right to use force.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country, but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.