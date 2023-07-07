Open Menu

US Senator Questions Turkey, Hungary NATO Status Amid Swedish Accession Delays - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questioned the future of Turkey's and Hungary's membership in NATO due to their stance on the Swedish accession to the alliance, Punchbowl news reported on Friday.

"I'm to the point where... maybe it's time that we did review the way people join and the way people are retained," Risch said on Thursday. "If you're going to be a member of this alliance, you've got to act like a member of this alliance."

Risch accused Turkey of trying to use NATO accession issues to resolve unrelated problems, the report said.

Sweden's bid to join NATO has been stymied by Turkey and Hungary, who Risch claims are acting in self-interest instead of that of the alliance, the report said.

Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested blocking the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it supports Sweden's accession.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will jointly participate in a meeting during the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

However, experts told Sputnik chances are slim for Turkey to approve Sweden's membership bid in time for the summit in Vilnius next week.

