US Senator Rand Paul Projected to Win Reelection in Kentucky Race - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Rand Paul, the Republican incumbent US Senator from Kentucky, is projected to win reelection in his race against Democratic challenger Charles Booker, Fox news reported.

Paul is slated to win and secure one US Senate seat for Republicans as they seek to gain a majority of the upper chamber of Congress in the midterm elections.

However, Paul is currently trailing Booker 54.2% to 45.7%, although only 4% of the votes have been reported, according to CNN.