US Senator Reed Compares Current Situation in Ukraine to Cuban Missile Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US Democratic Senator Jack Reed compared the current situation in Ukraine and in the international arena to the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, while also urging the US presidential administration to do more to secure the airspace of Ukraine.

"We are in a situation that we have not seen since the Cuban (missile) crisis," Reed, who also serves as Senate Armed Services Chair, said in an interview with the Politico newspaper published on Tuesday, adding that the United States has to ensure the security of Ukraine's airspace, and thus help protect the Ukrainian people.

The news outlet noted that Reed's statement came following US President Joe Biden's recent remarks where he said that the Ukraine conflict may lead to miscalculations that could potentially "end in Armageddon."

Other US lawmakers told Politico that the US should respond to Russia's Monday missile strikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, which were the most intense in months, by sending additional air defense systems and long-range artillery to Ukraine.

On October 6, Biden said that the world had not faced the "prospect of Armageddon" like it did now, since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. According to the US leader, he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin well enough to understand that he is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons, or biological, or chemical weapons."

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said later that week that Biden's statement was not based on new data from the intelligence service, which has not yet seen any sign of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.