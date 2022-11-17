UrduPoint.com

US Senator Refutes Claims About 2020 Hunter Biden Reports Being Russian Disinformation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 11:39 PM

US Senator Refutes Claims About 2020 Hunter Biden Reports Being Russian Disinformation

US Senator Ron Johnson said on Thursday that the reports in 2020 on corruption involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, do not contain any Russian or other foreign disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US Senator Ron Johnson said on Thursday that the reports in 2020 on corruption involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, do not contain any Russian or other foreign disinformation.

Johnson made the comment during a US Senate hearing after FBI Director Christopher Wray said it is a hard question to answer whether he considered the two reports on Hunter Biden from September and November 2020 as dealing with corruption.

"It's a very easy answer.

There is no Russian disinformation about that report. It is completely clean of any interference of foreign influence," Johnson said.

In September 2020, Johnson and US Senator Chuck Grassley released a report that revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of Dollars in questionable financial transactions. The transactions included individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Senate Moscow Russia China Wife September November FBI 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near S ..

18 killed in road accident on Indus Highway near Sehwan

19 seconds ago
 Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Torkham ..

Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Torkham border; US$40,000 seized

22 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Hague Court Verdict on MH17 Plane ..

NATO Chief Says Hague Court Verdict on MH17 Plane Crash 'Important Day for Justi ..

24 seconds ago
 Webb Telescope Finds Far More Bright Early Galaxie ..

Webb Telescope Finds Far More Bright Early Galaxies Than Previously Thought - NA ..

26 seconds ago
 Fixing climate trumps economic woes, threat of war ..

Fixing climate trumps economic woes, threat of war: YouGov survey

17 minutes ago
 Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated seve ..

Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated severely': family

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.