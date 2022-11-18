US Senator Refutes Claims About 2020 Hunter Biden Reports Being Russian Disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US Senator Ron Johnson said on Thursday that the reports in 2020 on corruption involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, do not contain any Russian or other foreign disinformation.

Johnson made the comment during a US Senate hearing after FBI Director Christopher Wray said it is a hard question to answer whether he considered the two reports on Hunter Biden from September and November 2020 as dealing with corruption.

"It's a very easy answer.

There is no Russian disinformation about that report. It is completely clean of any interference of foreign influence," Johnson said.

In September 2020, Johnson and US Senator Chuck Grassley released a report that revealed Hunter Biden and his associates were involved with foreign individuals in millions of Dollars in questionable financial transactions. The transactions included individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.