US Senator Requests Justice Department Probe of Drug Industry Role in Opioid Epidemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The US Department of Justice needs to launch an investigation into how pharmaceutical companies and their bosses have been feeding and expanding the national opioid crisis across the United States, Senator Dick Durbin said in a letter on Thursday.

"Durbin today asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the role of pharmaceutical companies and their executives in fueling the opioid epidemic in America," a press release accompanying the letter said.

In the letter, Durbin, citing a Washington Post report, said 76 billion opioid pills were distributed in America from 2006 to 2012 and that opioid distributors and manufacturers ignored repeated warnings that the pills were being sold in apparent violation of Federal law and many switched to the black market.

"That this conduct occurred in a corporate boardroom - not on the streets - does nothing to distinguish it from illegal drug trafficking," Durbin wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr. "This epidemic was not ignited by some runaway virus, it was sparked by greedy decisions by an opioid aristocracy to flood our streets with addictive prescription drugs."

The Justice Department has indicted two pharmaceutical companies, Rochester Drug Co-Operative (RDC) and Miami-Luken and their executives for breaking US narcotics laws by distributing controlled substances including dangerous opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, Durbin noted in a press release.

From 2012 to 2016, RDC distributed 119,757,980 tablets of oxycodone and 6,705,200 dosages of fentanyl, the release said.