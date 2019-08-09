UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Requests Justice Department Probe Of Drug Industry Role In Opioid Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Senator Requests Justice Department Probe of Drug Industry Role in Opioid Epidemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The US Department of Justice needs to launch an investigation into how pharmaceutical companies and their bosses have been feeding and expanding the national opioid crisis across the United States, Senator Dick Durbin said in a letter on Thursday.

"Durbin today asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the role of pharmaceutical companies and their executives in fueling the opioid epidemic in America," a press release accompanying the letter said.

In the letter, Durbin, citing a Washington Post report, said 76 billion opioid pills were distributed in America from 2006 to 2012 and that opioid distributors and manufacturers ignored repeated warnings that the pills were being sold in apparent violation of Federal law and many switched to the black market.

"That this conduct occurred in a corporate boardroom - not on the streets - does nothing to distinguish it from illegal drug trafficking," Durbin wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr. "This epidemic was not ignited by some runaway virus, it was sparked by greedy decisions by an opioid aristocracy to flood our streets with addictive prescription drugs."

The Justice Department has indicted two pharmaceutical companies, Rochester Drug Co-Operative (RDC) and Miami-Luken and their executives for breaking US narcotics laws by distributing controlled substances including dangerous opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, Durbin noted in a press release.

From 2012 to 2016, RDC distributed 119,757,980 tablets of oxycodone and 6,705,200 dosages of fentanyl, the release said.

Related Topics

Flood Drugs Washington Rochester United States 2016 Market Post From Billion

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

1 hour ago

Indian use of force cannot stop Kashmir movement: ..

5 seconds ago

PPMI trains 2070 officers in FY19

7 seconds ago

UN Says Process to Create Board to Probe Civilian ..

8 seconds ago

Planning commission brings together Nursing Leader ..

10 seconds ago

UN Reaffirms Support for Norwegian Process After V ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.