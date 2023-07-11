Open Menu

US Senator Requests Probe Into Reports Of US-Made Parts On Chinese 'Spy' Balloon - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:56 PM

US Senator Steve Daines Tuesday sent a letter to senior Biden administration officials urging them to provide information on potential sanctions and trade regulation violations related to the flight of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States earlier this year

The letter comes after US media reported the Chinese balloon featured US-made parts.

The letter comes after US media reported the Chinese balloon featured US-made parts.

"I am alarmed by recent reports that the Chinese spy balloon was loaded with America-made equipment that was used to spy on Americans," the letter said. "Because the United States does not share military technology with China or allow trade with entities that are considered part of the Chinese military, it is imperative for the administration to immediately identify how China has obtained and illegally deployed this technology and ensure this does not happen again.

The letter was addressed to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The letter requests that the departments review technologies used in the balloon, which the US military shot down off the east coast of the United States, and cross-reference them against military end use/user lists of technologies and entities, as well as sanctions and financial flows.

The letter also requests the departments provide briefings to lawmakers on any sanctions and trade regulations violated.

In addition, the letter asks the officials to provide information on shortcomings of current sanctions and regulations that could be addressed by Congress.

Lack of immediate action on the issue will project the Biden administration's "pattern of weakness" on the world stage, the letter said.

