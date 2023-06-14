UrduPoint.com

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales To Hungary For Stalling Sweden's Entry To NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 08:24 PM

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales to Hungary for Stalling Sweden's Entry to NATO

US Senator James Risch will stall arms sales to Hungary as punishment for Budapest delaying Sweden's accession to the NATO alliance, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US Senator James Risch will stall arms sales to Hungary as punishment for Budapest delaying Sweden's accession to the NATO alliance, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday.

"For some time now, I have directly expressed my concerns to the Hungarian government regarding its refusal to move forward a vote for Sweden to join NATO," Risch said, as quoted by The Washington Post. "The fact that it is now June and still not done, I decided that the sale of new US military equipment to Hungary will be on hold."

The move blocks a $735 million arms sale by the United States to Hungary, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

US foreign arms sales require approval by the heads of the House of Representatives and Senate foreign affairs panels before the State Department can move forward with them.

Hungary has blocked Sweden's entry into NATO, citing a need for improved relations between Budapest and Stockholm first. Turkey has likewise blocked Sweden's membership over concerns about Stockholm's approach to organizations deemed terrorist by Ankara.

Earlier on Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it is possible to have an agreement in place for Sweden's accession by the military alliance's summit in July.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said on Wednesday that Turkey should not be expected to change its stance on the matter unless Sweden meets its expectations.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Senate Turkey Washington Vote Sale Budapest Stockholm Ankara Alliance United States Sweden Hungary Tayyip Erdogan June July Post Government Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers ca ..

Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers can increase direct trade: Alash ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of ..

Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of New Turkish Central Bank Head ..

6 minutes ago
 Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize sylla ..

Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize syllabus on inclusion of Constituti ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policie ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policies and methodologies with its s ..

16 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on G ..

Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Chal ..

17 minutes ago
 Indian Jain community thanks Pakistan govt for fac ..

Indian Jain community thanks Pakistan govt for facilitating devotees visit

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.