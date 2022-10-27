UrduPoint.com

US Senator Robert Menendez Under Federal Criminal Investigation In New York - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Senator Robert Menendez Under Federal Criminal Investigation in New York - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The US Attorney's Office in Manhattan launched a Federal criminal investigation into Senator Robert Menendez for matters that at present remain unclear, Semafor reported on Wednesday.

The scope of the investigation into Menendez is unknown, but at least one subpoena has been sent in the case, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The senator from New Jersey and his office staff are still available to provide official assistance as requested, Menendez's adviser Michael Soliman was quoted as saying.

Menendez serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is not up for re-election until 2024.

The senator was indicted in 2015 on federal corruption charges for accepting favors from an eye doctor, including hundreds of thousands of Dollars in political donations to himself and the Democratic Party in exchange for government contracts, the report said.

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the case, leading to a mistrial in 2017, the report said.

The new case is similar in its broad outline to the previous one but the investigation this time around involves different parties, the report added.

In 2018, the US Senate Ethics Committee admonished Menendez after determining his actions violated chamber rules, federal law and standards of conduct.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Exchange Doctor Manhattan Chamber Criminals 2017 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

33 minutes ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

33 minutes ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

34 minutes ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

34 minutes ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

42 minutes ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.