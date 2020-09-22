UrduPoint.com
US Senator Romney Backs Holding Vote On Supreme Court Pick Despite Proximity To Election

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:58 PM

US Senator Romney Backs Holding Vote on Supreme Court Pick Despite Proximity to Election

US Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday said he would vote on a Supreme Court nominee at anytime, which all but assures President Donald Trump's pick will be confirmed ahead of the November election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Tuesday said he would vote on a Supreme Court nominee at anytime, which all but assures President Donald Trump's pick will be confirmed ahead of the November election.

Democrats argue that holding the vote now is hypocritical given that Senate Republicans refused to vote on President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick in 2016 because it was an election year.

"I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President's nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications," Romney said in a statement.

Last Friday, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington.

Trump promised to put forward as early as next Saturday a replacement to be chosen from a list of five women.

Before the liberal-leaning judge's death, the high court already was stacked with a 5-4 conservative majority. If Trump's pick is nominated, many liberal Democrats fear the court could outlaw abortion.

Romney stopped short of saying that he would vote in favor of Trump's pick. The senator from Utah simply said he agreed to hold the vote at all. However, many believe Trump's nominee will likely be aligned with Romney's conservative ideological preferences.

The Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate.

