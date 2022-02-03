UrduPoint.com

US Senator Romney Says United States Not Going To War In Europe Over Ukraine Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:21 PM

US Senator Romney Says United States Not Going to War in Europe Over Ukraine Situation

US Senator Mitt Romney said on Thursday that the United States is not going to war in Europe over the Ukraine crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Senator Mitt Romney said on Thursday that the United States is not going to war in Europe over the Ukraine crisis.

"Well we're not going to go into war on the continent of Europe, that's not in the cards," Romney said when asked for his reaction to President Joe Biden's decision to move 3,000 additional US troops into Eastern Europe.

Romney said the deployment of 3,000 US troops into Eastern Europe does not mean the United States is preparing for a conflict, instead it signals its commitment to NATO allies in Europe.

On Wednesday, the Defense Department announced the deployment of additional US forces to Poland, Germany, and Romania in the next several days.

US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and of allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its sovereign territory and that it is not threatening anyone nor it plans to attack any country.

>