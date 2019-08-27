US Senator Ron Johnson Says Russia Denied His Visa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Senator Ron Johnson in a statement said he was denied a visa by the Russian government to enter the country as part of a congressional delegation focused on direct dialogue with lawmakers.

"Senator Ron Johnson announced today that he has been denied a visa by the government of the Russian Federation to enter Russia as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation," the release said on Monday.

Johnson, a Republican, heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and had intended to meet with both Russian government officials and representatives of civic groups, among others during his visit, the release added.

"I had hoped direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians could help set the stage for better future relations between our two nations... I will continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression - and frank dialogue when possible," Johnson said in the release.

Johnson spearheaded several bills seeking to target Russia in retaliation for alleged aggression in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. He has pushed for sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the release noted.