UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Ron Johnson Says Russia Denied His Visa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Senator Ron Johnson Says Russia Denied His Visa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) US Senator Ron Johnson in a statement said he was denied a visa by the Russian government to enter the country as part of a congressional delegation focused on direct dialogue with lawmakers.

"Senator Ron Johnson announced today that he has been denied a visa by the government of the Russian Federation to enter Russia as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation," the release said on Monday.

Johnson, a Republican, heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and had intended to meet with both Russian government officials and representatives of civic groups, among others during his visit, the release added.

"I had hoped direct dialogue with Russian parliamentarians could help set the stage for better future relations between our two nations... I will continue to advocate a strong and resolute response to Russian aggression - and frank dialogue when possible," Johnson said in the release.

Johnson spearheaded several bills seeking to target Russia in retaliation for alleged aggression in Ukraine, which Moscow denies. He has pushed for sanctions related to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the release noted.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Resolute Nord Visa Government

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

4 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

5 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

5 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

5 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.