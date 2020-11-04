US Senator Sanders Calls for Election Reform to Prevent Voter Suppression

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday has called on Congress to enact reforms to prevent voters from being suppressed in future elections.

"If this campaign has shown us anything it is that Congress must pass real election reform. No more voter suppression. No more five-hour waiting lines to vote. No more threats to not count mail-in ballots. We must make it easier for people to vote, not harder," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

The Democratic senator's comments come as 35 million voters turned out in-person to cast their ballot during the early voting process in the 2020 presidential election, leading to long lines at many polling stations.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of the mail-in voting process, saying that it could be subject to fraudulent activity.

Republican Party officials in both Pennsylvania and Nevada launched attempts to interfere in the postal balloting process in the run up to election day. In Nevada, a judge on Monday denied a bid to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County.

A similar Republican attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension in Pennsylvania for the receipt of mail-in ballots was also denied, this time by the Supreme Court.