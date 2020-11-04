UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Sanders Calls For Election Reform To Prevent Voter Suppression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Senator Sanders Calls for Election Reform to Prevent Voter Suppression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday has called on Congress to enact reforms to prevent voters from being suppressed in future elections.

"If this campaign has shown us anything it is that Congress must pass real election reform. No more voter suppression. No more five-hour waiting lines to vote. No more threats to not count mail-in ballots. We must make it easier for people to vote, not harder," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

The Democratic senator's comments come as 35 million voters turned out in-person to cast their ballot during the early voting process in the 2020 presidential election, leading to long lines at many polling stations.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of the mail-in voting process, saying that it could be subject to fraudulent activity.

Republican Party officials in both Pennsylvania and Nevada launched attempts to interfere in the postal balloting process in the run up to election day. In Nevada, a judge on Monday denied a bid to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Clark County.

A similar Republican attempt to eliminate the three-day deadline extension in Pennsylvania for the receipt of mail-in ballots was also denied, this time by the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Twitter Trump Congress 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

20 minutes ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

2 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

2 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.