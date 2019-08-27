UrduPoint.com
US Senator Sanders Floats Plan To 'Protect' American Media From Trump, Other Billionaires

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:20 PM

US Senator Sanders Floats Plan to 'Protect' American Media From Trump, Other Billionaires

An immediate moratorium on media mergers and other steps are needed to protect American journalism from President Donald Trump and billionaire business tycoons, presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) An immediate moratorium on media mergers and other steps are needed to protect American journalism from President Donald Trump and billionaire business tycoons, presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today's assault on journalism by Wall Street, billionaire businessmen, Silicon Valley, and Donald Trump presents a crisis - and why we must take concrete action," Sanders said in the release. "We need to rebuild and protect a diverse and truly independent press so that real journalists can do the critical jobs that they love, and that a functioning democracy requires."

The plan would impose an immediate freeze on mergers by big media corporations, block federal regulators such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from rolling back existing regulations, increase limits on the number of television and radio stations owned by a single corporation and boost government funding for public television and radio stations, according to the release.

Sanders' plan comes amid a torrent of criticism of mainstream US media by conservatives, who claim that news outlets have abandoned stated principles of neutrality and objectivity to back a narrative that supports Democrats and opposes Trump and Republicans who support the president.

