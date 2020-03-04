US Senator Sanders Projected to Win Democratic Primary in Home State of Vermont

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic Primary in his home state of Vermont, CNN said.

Winning Vermont, one of fourteen states holding contests on Tuesday, gives Sanders only 16 delegates.

Meanwhile, according to FOX news, Joe Biden scored an early win in Virginia which has 99 delegates. 1,991 are needed to win the party nomination.

California (415 delegates) and Texas (228) are the two biggest prizes of the night. California polls do not close for another three and half hours.