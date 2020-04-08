US Senator Sanders Says He Concluded Presidential Campaign Because Would Not Be Successful

US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that he has suspended his presidential campaign because it would not turn out to be successful, however, he vowed to work with likely Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that he has suspended his presidential campaign because it would not turn out to be successful, however, he vowed to work with likely Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth and that is that we are now some 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden and the path toward victory is virtually impossible," Biden said. "While we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the democratic nominations will not be successful."