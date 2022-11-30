UrduPoint.com

US Senator Sanders Says To Block Bill To Avoid Rail Strike Until Vote Occurs On Sick Days

Published November 30, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Senator Bernie Sanders said that he will block consideration of a bill to avoid a rail strike in the United States until a vote occurs on guaranteed sick days for rail workers.

"At a time of record profits in the rail industry, it's unacceptable that rail workers have zero guaranteed paid sick days. It's my intention to block consideration of the rail legislation until a roll call vote occurs on guaranteeing seven paid sick days to rail workers in America," Sanders said via Twitter on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately adopt a tentative agreement between railroad worker unions and operators to avert a nationwide rail strike that could send ripples through the economy.

Biden said the deal would provide a 24% pay raise for rail workers, improved healthcare benefits and the ability to take unscheduled leave for medical needs.

A nationwide rail strike, which may begin as early as December 9, could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, the Association of American Railroads said.

Averting the rail strike is one of several agenda items for Congress to work out in its so-called "lame duck" session before the end of the year, along with passing government funding legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act.

