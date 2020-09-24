UrduPoint.com
US Senator Sanders Urges Lawmakers To Ensure Upcoming Presidential Election Free, Fair

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Senator Sanders Urges Lawmakers to Ensure Upcoming Presidential Election Free, Fair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders on Thursday called on all lawmakers in Congress to ensure that the upcoming November 3 presidential election is free and fair and the loser accepts the results.

"We must ensure in this unprecedented moment in American history that this is an election that is free and fair, an election in which voters are not intimidated, an election in which all votes are counted, an election in which the loser accepts the results," Sanders said.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked during a press conference whether there would be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the vote to which eh answered, "We're going to have to see what happens."

Trump has repeatedly claimed the Democrats may engage in vote harvesting via mail-in voting and other means, and has called on citizens to promptly inform the authorities if they witness any instance of election fraud.

Trump has pointed to election fraud in recent elections in New York, New Jersey and other states.

Democrats have said Trump's claims are unfounded and have demanded that the US Postal Service ensure timely delivery of ballots due to fears of infections iamid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this month asking him to establish a nonpartisan committee to oversee the US election.

Earlier on Thursday, McConnell issued a statement saying the winner of the November presidential election will be inaugurated in an orderly transition on January 20 just as it has happened every four years since the inception of the United States.

