UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senator Says Briefing On Russian Bounties Allegations Showed 'No Corroboration'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:00 AM

US Senator Says Briefing on Russian Bounties Allegations Showed 'No Corroboration'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Senator Joni Ernst said during a press conference that the briefing she and other lawmakers received from US intelligence officials regarding the allegations made in a New York Times article that Russia offered bounties for US soldiers in Afghanistan showed no corroboration.

"I was at the White House earlier today with a number of my colleagues and we received a briefing from intelligence officials, including the DNI [Director of National intelligence] and after that briefing the evidence I have seen and have heard shows no corroboration between what was posted in the New York Times article. So that is very concerning," Ernst told reporters on Tuesday.

On Friday, the New York Times published an article citing unnamed intelligence officials saying President Donald Trump had received an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.

Trump said that neither he nor Vice President Mike Pence received a briefing on the issue because the US intelligence community said the allegations were not verified or substantiated. Trump called the article another attempt at a Russia hoax to make Republicans look bad in an election year.

US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said in the same press conference that he is convinced President Donald Trump did not know about the allegations.

Russian officials have denied the allegations in the article as false and characterized them as being part of the internal political infighting in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said the unsubstantiated allegations are meant to disrupt cooperation between Russia and the United States.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Senate Militants Russia White House Trump Same New York United States From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

2 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

4 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

4 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.