US Senator Says 'Disappointed' Certain Issues Remain Unresolved During Biden-Putin Summit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) US Senator Jim Risch, the ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, said on Wednesday he is disappointed certain issues remain unresolved during the summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"While there are some positive outcomes from the recent meetings of the G7 and NATO, I am disappointed by issues that remain unresolved following President Biden's meeting with Vladimir Putin," Risch said in a press release.

Risch explained he is specifically disappointed with Biden not addressing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, concerns over Russia's obligations to the now defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the continued detention of US citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden and Putin in separate press conferences said they mostly discussed matters concerning cybersecurity, arms control and regional issues concerning Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine as well as the Arctic.

The two leaders conveyed that the meetings were constructive and progress was made in several areas, including on arms control.

