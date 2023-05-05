UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:46 PM

US Senator Says Expects Biden Admin. to Produce Strategy on Black Sea Region by End of May

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said on Friday that lawmakers in Congress expect the Biden administration to produce a strategy on dealing with the Black Sea region by the end of May

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said on Friday that lawmakers in Congress expect the Biden administration to produce a strategy on dealing with the Black Sea region by the end of May.

"We are expecting that strategy sometime this spring, hopefully by the end of May," Shaheen said.

The senator emphasized that US legislators need to start paying more attention to the region and support the countries there not only in terms of their efforts at building democracy, but also support them militarily because the United States is looking at relations in terms of a security alliance.

In addition, the United States should support the regional countries from the perspective of "their regional efforts" and also in terms of the economic support the region receives, Shaheen said.

"We got a piece of that into the defense bill last year that says that the administration needs to come with a strategy for having to deal with the Black Sea region," Shaheen added.

In March, Shaheen and US Senator Mitt Romney reintroduced a bipartisan bill aimed at directing the Biden administration to develop a strategy toward the Black Sea region. The bill calls for a more robust US foreign policy toward the Black Sea region and would require an interagency strategy to boost economic and military assistance and coordination with NATO and the European Union in the region.

