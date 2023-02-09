UrduPoint.com

US Senator Says He's 'Troubled' By Potential Of US Involvement In Nord Stream Blast

US Senator Mike Lee tweeting from his personal account said he is troubled by the fact he cannot at once dismiss the notion that the United States was involved in the attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US Senator Mike Lee tweeting from his personal account said he is troubled by the fact he cannot at once dismiss the notion that the United States was involved in the attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline.

On Wednesday, Seymour Hersh, an investigative journalist, published a report on his substack claiming that US Navy divers were responsible for the blast, which massively damaged the pipeline.

"I'm troubled that I can't immediately rule out the suggestion that the US blew up Nord Stream. I checked with a bunch of Senate colleagues. Among those I've asked, none were ever briefed on this. If it turns out to be true, we've got a huge problem," Lee said.

The Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline, was destroyed under the Baltic Sea in September of last year.

The blasts occurred on September 26 at three of the four strings of Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually. The incidents halted gas deliveries to Germany ahead of the cold season, prompting a gas price hike and a scramble for alternative sources in the European Union.

Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched separate investigations into the suspected sabotage, with German media reporting trust issues among the three EU nations. The Russian chief prosecutor's office said it had opened an inquiry into possible international terrorism.

