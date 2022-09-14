UrduPoint.com

US Senator Says Hopes Congress Approves New Military, Economic Aid For Ukraine Before 2023

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 10:33 PM

US Senator Lindsay Graham said on Wednesday that he hopes US lawmakers will pass a new package of military and economic aid for Ukraine by the end of this year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) US Senator Lindsay Graham said on Wednesday that he hopes US lawmakers will pass a new package of military and economic aid for Ukraine by the end of this year.

"I want to make sure Congress passes another round of military and economic aid to keep the fight going," Graham said during a press conference.

Graham specified he hopes Congress will pass such legislation before January and added that bipartisanship is strong when it comes to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he expects Congress to approve additional funding to support Ukraine in the future.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday a new $2.8 billion package of additional military assistance for Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

The United States has committed $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021, including more than $14.5 billion since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country on February 24.

