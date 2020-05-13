US Senator Says May Put War Powers Clause to Limit Trump in Next Pentagon Funding Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Democrats may respond to President Donald Trump's veto of the War Powers Resolution last week by attempting to put similar language in the next US military funding bill, US Senator Tim Kaine told a webinar broadcast on Zoom.

Kaine responded to Trump's veto of the non-binding resolution, by saying on Tuesday that he will "likely try to get" similar language into the National Defense Appropriations Act to fund the US armed forces later this year.

Although the Senate voted for the measure by 49 votes to 44 last week, the margin fell far short of the 67 out of 100 Senate votes needed to override Trump's veto last Wednesday to restrain him from taking military actions against Iran without congressional approval.

Trump last week described the resolution as an insult and accused the Democrats of supporting it just as a ploy for the fall presidential election campaign.