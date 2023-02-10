US Senator Says Officials 'Evasive' in Classified Briefing to Lawmakers on Chinese Balloon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) US officials provided evasive answers to lawmakers during a classified briefing on the Chinese balloon that crossed the United States earlier this month, Senator John Kennedy said on Thursday.

"I'm not going to talk in detail about the evasive answers that we received today, in large part because many of them were evasive and I don't understand their answers. Perhaps that was intentional," Kennedy told reporters after the briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers held public committee hearings on the matter as well, hearing testimony from defense officials on the Biden administration's decision to track the balloon over the continental United States before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North Carolina.

Kennedy said he would like answers on how long and how many times China has sent "spy balloons" over the United States, as well as how many times the intelligence community communicated the matter to the military.

The United States alleges that the high-altitude balloon was conducting surveillance of potentially sensitive national security sites, while China claims the airship was engaged in scientific research. The US military and FBI have said they are currently working to gather and analyze debris from the balloon to further understand it.