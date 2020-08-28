US Senator Rand Paul said on Friday that police in the capital of Washington saved his life when angry protesters confronted him and his wife as they left President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US Senator Rand Paul said on Friday that police in the capital of Washington saved his life when angry protesters confronted him and his wife as they left President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination.

"Thank God for the police," Paul told Fox Nws in an interview. "I truly believe that the police saved our lives and we would not be here today, or we'd be in a hospital today, had the police not been there and I'd like to thank them."

Throughout the interview, Fox broadcast video footage of police encircling and protecting Paul and his wife, with an officer at one point using a bicycle as a shield.

"The threats were to F you up, to kill you," Paul said. "Had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground. We might not have been killed. We might just have been injured by being kicked in the head or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."

Paul warned that mob rule featuring similar attacks would become a permanent feature on city streets throughout the US if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the presidency.

"This mob is their voters.

This is the new Democratic Party," Paul said. "People are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb. That would have happened to us, I promise you, had we not had the [Washington] DC police to support us."

Nationwide anti-police and anti-racism protests, while largely peaceful, have been marred by late night attacks on police, government property, and looting in US cities.

Republicans blame Democrats for allowing violence to continue, with Democrats embracing calls to defund city police departments and Republicans eager to emphasize incidents such as the attack on Paul as press the alternative view that Democrats are unfit to rule, political analysts say.

Apart from Paul, other guests leaving the White House after Trump's speech were also accosted by protesters, including Congressman Brian Mast, who lost both legs while serving in Afghanistan a decade ago.

While walking on the street with prosthetic legs and using a cane for balance, Mast stopped to engage protesters in a one-sided conversation by responding calmly to shouted questions about police misconduct, according to videos posted on Twitter.