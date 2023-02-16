US Senator Says Relationship With Russia Not Going to Repair for 'Long, Long Time'

The US relationship with Russia will remain beyond repair for a "long, long time" and it will be decades before anybody decides to do business with Moscow again, US senator James Risch said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US relationship with Russia will remain beyond repair for a "long, long time" and it will be decades before anybody decides to do business with Moscow again, US senator James Risch said on Thursday.

"Our relationship with Russia is not going to repair for a long, long time, nor is obviously (with) Ukraine or Europe. There's not going to be a reconciliation commission, where we all get together with these people," Risch said during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing. "(I)t's going to be decades and decades before anybody that is in the right mind does business with Russia again."

In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that if and when Russia returns to joint work with the West, it will be conducted on new principles since the old approaches no longer work.

The start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, marked a turning point and the beginning of a severe downturn in bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington, which had previously also been tense.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia, which led to an increase in prices for electricity, fuel, and food in Europe and the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said the policy to contain and weaken Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a severe blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse. Russia has repeatedly said it will solve all the problems the West creates for it.