US Senator Says Tired Of Escalation Concerns, Urges Giving Ukraine All Possible Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:17 PM

US Senator Jim Risch said on Friday that he is tired of hearing concerns about escalating tensions with Russia by providing certain armaments to Ukraine and is instead urging the United States to provide all possible weapons in pursuit of victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) US Senator Jim Risch said on Friday that he is tired of hearing concerns about escalating tensions with Russia by providing certain armaments to Ukraine and is instead urging the United States to provide all possible weapons in pursuit of victory.

"I'm tired of hearing about escalation. Stop talking about escalation. If you don't escalate, you're going to lose," Risch said during an Aspen Security Forum panel.

Risch, the top Republican on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he supports the United States giving Ukraine all arms short of nuclear weapons, including cluster munitions and long-range missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin should worry about what he could do to cause the US to escalate, not the other way around, Risch said.

Moreover, Risch dismissed concerns that forcing Russia to pay to rebuild Ukraine could cause future tensions and conflict, arguing that animosity will make reconciliation impossible.

Risch also urged pursuing criminal prosecution of individuals involved in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

