US Senator Says Twitter Suspended, Restored Account After Posting Hunting Profile Picture

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The social media platform Twitter suspended and later reinstated the official account of US Senator Steve Daines after he changed his profile picture to a photo of him and his wife hunting a pronghorn antelope, the lawmaker said in a statement.

"I am grateful Elon Musk reached out to me to resolve this issue and am glad that he recognizes that free speech is a bedrock of our country, and acted quickly to reinstate my Twitter account after being made aware of its suspension," Daines said in the statement on Tuesday.

Daines' account was locked on Monday night after he changed his profile picture to a photo of him and his wife posing beside an antelope after a hunt, the statement said. Twitter cited "graphic violence" as reason for the suspension, the statement said.

Twitter is amending its policy against showing blood in profile pictures to clarify that the blood must be visible without clicking on the photo itself, Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Tuesday in response to the matter.

The intent of the policy is to prevent forcing users to see "gruesome" profile pictures, Musk said.

"The initial ban over the profile photo of my wife and me after a successful Montana antelope hunt was disappointing given the fact that it is no different than photos Montanans share on social media every day," Daines' statement said.

The rest of the United States benefits from the acceptance of diverse thoughts and values, including Montana values, Daines added.

Twitter's free speech policies and handling of account suspensions have undergone reforms since Musk acquired the platform last year, including reactivating the account of former President Donald Trump.