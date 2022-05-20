UrduPoint.com

US Senator Says Washington Will Have To Loan Money From China To Send $40Bln To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 03:30 PM

US Senator Says Washington Will Have to Loan Money From China to Send $40Bln to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States will have to borrow money from China to provide Ukraine with a record $40 billion aid package since Washington does not have any money to spare, US Senator Rand Paul said Friday.

The US Senate on Thursday passed a $40 billion worth Ukraine Supplemental Aid Package bill in a vote of 86-11, with the opposition coming from Republican senators including Paul and Josh Hawley, who raised concerns about the allocation's potential impact on the US economy and other domestic priorities. The House passed the legislation earlier in May in a vote of 368-57. The bill has yet to be signed by US President Joe Biden.

"I think it's important to know that we don't have any money to send, we have to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine. And I think most people kind of get that, and many Republicans will say that when its a new social program, but if it's military aid to a country, they're like we can borrow that, that's a justified borrowing," Paul told American digital news portal Breitbart.

Paul added that Washington "cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy."

Other 10 Republican senators, who voted against the bill, share Paul's concerns since the US economy has already started facing the adverse effects of rising inflation and soaring oil and gas prices worldwide.

Last week, Paul almost single-handedly delayed the attempts to fast-track the bill, citing concerns about spending billions of Dollars on Ukraine amid spiking inflation and disrupted supply chains in the US. Paul also attempted to insert oversight mechanisms into the legislation to keep track of the funding and weaponry handed over to Ukraine within this package.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine China Washington Vote Oil United States Money May Gas From Share Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appoin ..

LHC seeks reply on petition against Hamza's appointment as Punjab CM

32 seconds ago
 Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

44 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

42 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

42 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

46 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.