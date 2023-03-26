UrduPoint.com

US Senator Says White House 'Very In Favor' Of Bill To Ban TikTok Nationwide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 10:10 PM

US Senator Says White House 'Very in Favor' of Bill to Ban TikTok Nationwide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The administration of US President Joe Biden is "very in favor" of a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok nationwide for safety reasons, US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner said on Sunday.

In early March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan praised the bill, saying that it could provide protection against "countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors."

"I think the White House is very in favor of this bill," Warner told CBS's Face the Nation show, when asked whether the US government wanted the draft law to be passed.

The senator added that TikTok might not only jeopardize the privacy of US users, but also be a "propaganda" tool.

"One of my bigger fears ... (is) how that channel could be used for propaganda purposes or disinformation, advocated by the (Chinese) Communist Party," Warner said.

On Thursday, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew noted TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers still expressed skepticism about Chew's claims and called for a ban.

Currently, there are over 150 million TikTik users in the United States. TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Technology China White House United States March Sunday Commerce From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar pro ..

Sharjah Charity International implements Iftar project in over 41 countries

31 minutes ago
 Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

46 minutes ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

46 minutes ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

1 hour ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

3 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.