US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Complaints made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about challenges posed by slow delivery of Western aid are a fair criticism, US Senator Dan Sullivan said on Friday.

"I do. I absolutely think it's a fair criticism," Sullivan said during an Aspen Security Forum panel when asked whether Zelenskyy's complaints are legitimate.

One of the major flaws of the Ukraine support effort is that weapons systems requested by Ukraine, such as Patriot air defense systems and Abrams tanks, take months for delivery due to the need to overcome concerns about escalation, Sullivan said.

Earlier in the forum, Zelenskyy pointed to challenges posed to Ukraine's ongoing offensive operations due to the slow delivery of requested systems, particularly long-range armaments.

US Senator Jim Risch also said earlier in the forum that he is tired of hearing concerns about the escalation with Russia, urging the United States to provide all arms short of nuclear weapons.