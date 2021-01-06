US Senator Schumer Pledges 'Brand New Day' With Democrats Poised to Control Chamber

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Democrats will deliver "bold change" when they take over the Senate in the incoming Congress, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday proclaiming victory in twin runoff elections in the state of Georgia.

"It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate," Schumer said. "America is experiencing one of the greatest crises we have ever faced and the Senate Democratic Majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help Americans need and demand."

US media outlets have projected that Democrat Raphael Warnock will win over incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in one race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff holds a slim lead of more than 16,000 votes over Senator David Perdue with 98 percent of the votes counted, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

The US faces multiple crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, an explosion of racial tensions, and a campaign by supporters of President Donald Trump to negate his loss to President-elect Joe Biden - a long-shot effort that will nevertheless dominate Congress later in on Wednesday as Republicans formally challenge results of the November 3 presidential election.